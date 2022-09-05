Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silicone Thoracic Catheters are sterile, single use, disposable thoracic catheter made of thrombo-resistant silicone.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Thoracic Catheter in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Silicone Thoracic Catheter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicone Thoracic Catheter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Straight Silicone Thoracic Catheter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicone Thoracic Catheter include Getinge, Redax S.p.A., Fortunemed, Rocket Medical, Pacific Hospital Supply Co.,Ltd, Axiom Medical, Inc. and Besmed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicone Thoracic Catheter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Straight Silicone Thoracic Catheter
Right Angled Silicone Thoracic Catheter
Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinics
Hospitals
Others
Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicone Thoracic Catheter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicone Thoracic Catheter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicone Thoracic Catheter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Silicone Thoracic Catheter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Getinge
Redax S.p.A.
Fortunemed
Rocket Medical
Pacific Hospital Supply Co.,Ltd
Axiom Medical, Inc.
Besmed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicone Thoracic Catheter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicone Thoracic Catheter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone Thoracic Catheter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone Thoracic Catheter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Thoracic Catheter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone Thoracic Catheter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone
