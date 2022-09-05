Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher without Sliding Track Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher include Amico Corporation, NOA Medical Industries, Kizlon Medical, Medikal 2000, Novak M, Malvesti, Worid Medical Corporation, Favero Health Projects and NITROCARE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher without Sliding Track
Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher with Sliding Track
Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amico Corporation
NOA Medical Industries
Kizlon Medical
Medikal 2000
Novak M
Malvesti
Worid Medical Corporation
Favero Health Projects
NITROCARE
MESPA
Labstac Ltd
OPTIUM MEDIKAL LTD.
ARI Medical
Satcon Medical
Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment Co.,ltd,
WANROOEMED
ZHANGJIAGANG ANNECY MACHINERY CO.,LTD.
Chengdu Helse High-tech Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Haoqian Medical
Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus and Instruments Co.,Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Patient Transfer Stretcher Players in Globa
