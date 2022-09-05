Uncategorized

Global E Glass Fiber Roving Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

grandresearchstore
2 2 minutes read

E Glass Fiber Roving market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E Glass Fiber Roving market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Single-end Roving

Multi-end Roving

Segment by Application

Electro & Electronics

Transport

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Others

By Company

NEG

3B Fibreglass

Saint-Gobain (Vetrotex)

Valmiera Glass Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 E Glass Fiber Roving Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single-end Roving
1.2.3 Multi-end Roving
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electro & Electronics
1.3.3 Transport
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Sport & Leisure
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Production
2.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Production by Region
2.3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2

