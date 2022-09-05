Global E Glass Fiber Roving Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
E Glass Fiber Roving market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E Glass Fiber Roving market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single-end Roving
Multi-end Roving
Segment by Application
Electro & Electronics
Transport
Construction
Sport & Leisure
Others
By Company
NEG
3B Fibreglass
Saint-Gobain (Vetrotex)
Valmiera Glass Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 E Glass Fiber Roving Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single-end Roving
1.2.3 Multi-end Roving
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electro & Electronics
1.3.3 Transport
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Sport & Leisure
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Production
2.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Production by Region
2.3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global E Glass Fiber Roving Sales by Region (2017-2022)
