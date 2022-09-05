Global Polyester Spun Yarn Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyester Spun Yarn market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Spun Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Recycled Spun Yarn
Non-recycled Spun Yarn
Segment by Application
Apparel
Household Textiles
Others
By Company
Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
Meher International
Citic Nanyang (Xiamen) Textile Technology
Best Textiles
Shanghai Polytex
Suzhou Ruihaize
Rio Industries
Kayavlon
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyester Spun Yarn Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Recycled Spun Yarn
1.2.3 Non-recycled Spun Yarn
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparel
1.3.3 Household Textiles
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Production
2.1 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyester Spun Yarn Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Polyester Spun Yarn by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global
