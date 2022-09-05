Global External Antenna Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
External Antenna market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global External Antenna market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
3-IN-1
2-IN-1
MULTI-HUB 5-IN-1
Others
Segment by Application
Connected Vehicle Service
IoT Sevice Manufacturer
Smart Home
Smart City
Others
By Company
MOLEX
ISKRA
2J Antennas
Excel Wireless
WAGO Corp.
DoorKing
Diamond Technologies
SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp
AIR802
Schaffner EMC
Omron Automation Americas
E-Fab
TE &Tyco
Amphenol
FCI
FOXCONN
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
