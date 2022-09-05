Artificial Turf Infill Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Artificial Turf Infill Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Artificial Turf Infill Scope and Market Size

Artificial Turf Infill market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Turf Infill market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Artificial Turf Infill market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

SBR

EPDM

Others

Segment by Application

Football Pitch

Hockey Pitch

Rugby Pitch

Others

The report on the Artificial Turf Infill market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

SportGroup

BioPowder

SIS Pitches

Franplast TPE

Fairmont Industries

FieldTurf

PW Gillibrand

Greenplay Organics

Maverick Corporation

GreenFields

Italgreen

Limonta Sport

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Artificial Turf Infill consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Artificial Turf Infill market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Turf Infill manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Turf Infill with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Artificial Turf Infill submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Artificial Turf Infill Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Artificial Turf Infill Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Artificial Turf Infill Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Artificial Turf Infill Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Infill Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Infill Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Artificial Turf Infill Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Artificial Turf Infill Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Artificial Turf Infill Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Artificial Turf Infill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Artificial Turf Infill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Turf Infill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Turf Infill Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Artificial Turf Infill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Artificial Turf Infill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Artificial Turf Infill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Artificial Turf Infill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Infill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Infill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SportGroup

7.1.1 SportGroup Corporation Information

7.1.2 SportGroup Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SportGroup Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SportGroup Artificial Turf Infill Products Offered

7.1.5 SportGroup Recent Development

7.2 BioPowder

7.2.1 BioPowder Corporation Information

7.2.2 BioPowder Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BioPowder Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BioPowder Artificial Turf Infill Products Offered

7.2.5 BioPowder Recent Development

7.3 SIS Pitches

7.3.1 SIS Pitches Corporation Information

7.3.2 SIS Pitches Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SIS Pitches Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SIS Pitches Artificial Turf Infill Products Offered

7.3.5 SIS Pitches Recent Development

7.4 Franplast TPE

7.4.1 Franplast TPE Corporation Information

7.4.2 Franplast TPE Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Franplast TPE Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Franplast TPE Artificial Turf Infill Products Offered

7.4.5 Franplast TPE Recent Development

7.5 Fairmont Industries

7.5.1 Fairmont Industries Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fairmont Industries Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fairmont Industries Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fairmont Industries Artificial Turf Infill Products Offered

7.5.5 Fairmont Industries Recent Development

7.6 FieldTurf

7.6.1 FieldTurf Corporation Information

7.6.2 FieldTurf Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 FieldTurf Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 FieldTurf Artificial Turf Infill Products Offered

7.6.5 FieldTurf Recent Development

7.7 PW Gillibrand

7.7.1 PW Gillibrand Corporation Information

7.7.2 PW Gillibrand Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 PW Gillibrand Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PW Gillibrand Artificial Turf Infill Products Offered

7.7.5 PW Gillibrand Recent Development

7.8 Greenplay Organics

7.8.1 Greenplay Organics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Greenplay Organics Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Greenplay Organics Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Greenplay Organics Artificial Turf Infill Products Offered

7.8.5 Greenplay Organics Recent Development

7.9 Maverick Corporation

7.9.1 Maverick Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Maverick Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Maverick Corporation Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Maverick Corporation Artificial Turf Infill Products Offered

7.9.5 Maverick Corporation Recent Development

7.10 GreenFields

7.10.1 GreenFields Corporation Information

7.10.2 GreenFields Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 GreenFields Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 GreenFields Artificial Turf Infill Products Offered

7.10.5 GreenFields Recent Development

7.11 Italgreen

7.11.1 Italgreen Corporation Information

7.11.2 Italgreen Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Italgreen Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Italgreen Artificial Turf Infill Products Offered

7.11.5 Italgreen Recent Development

7.12 Limonta Sport

7.12.1 Limonta Sport Corporation Information

7.12.2 Limonta Sport Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Limonta Sport Artificial Turf Infill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Limonta Sport Products Offered

7.12.5 Limonta Sport Recent Development

