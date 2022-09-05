Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Automated Essay Scoring Engine market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Automated Essay Scoring Engine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Essay Scoring Engine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automated Essay Scoring Engine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Segment by Type

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Segment by Application

School

Examination Institute

Personal

The report on the Automated Essay Scoring Engine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Measurement Incorporated

ETS

Pearson

Vantage Learning

ASC

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Automated Essay Scoring Engine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automated Essay Scoring Engine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Essay Scoring Engine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Essay Scoring Engine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automated Essay Scoring Engine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Automated Essay Scoring Engine Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automated Essay Scoring Engine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automated Essay Scoring Engine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automated Essay Scoring Engine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automated Essay Scoring Engine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Essay Scoring Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Measurement Incorporated

7.1.1 Measurement Incorporated Company Details

7.1.2 Measurement Incorporated Business Overview

7.1.3 Measurement Incorporated Automated Essay Scoring Engine Introduction

7.1.4 Measurement Incorporated Revenue in Automated Essay Scoring Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Measurement Incorporated Recent Development

7.2 ETS

7.2.1 ETS Company Details

7.2.2 ETS Business Overview

7.2.3 ETS Automated Essay Scoring Engine Introduction

7.2.4 ETS Revenue in Automated Essay Scoring Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 ETS Recent Development

7.3 Pearson

7.3.1 Pearson Company Details

7.3.2 Pearson Business Overview

7.3.3 Pearson Automated Essay Scoring Engine Introduction

7.3.4 Pearson Revenue in Automated Essay Scoring Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Pearson Recent Development

7.4 Vantage Learning

7.4.1 Vantage Learning Company Details

7.4.2 Vantage Learning Business Overview

7.4.3 Vantage Learning Automated Essay Scoring Engine Introduction

7.4.4 Vantage Learning Revenue in Automated Essay Scoring Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Vantage Learning Recent Development

7.5 ASC

7.5.1 ASC Company Details

7.5.2 ASC Business Overview

7.5.3 ASC Automated Essay Scoring Engine Introduction

7.5.4 ASC Revenue in Automated Essay Scoring Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ASC Recent Development

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

