Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

TEGDMA Above 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) include BASF, Arkema (Sartomer), Evonik, Shin-Nakamura Chemical, GEO, IGM, Kowa Chemical, Nantong Zhuangyuan Chemical and Yantai Yk Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

TEGDMA Above 95%

TEGDMA Above 98%

TEGDMA Above 99%

Others

Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Resin

Coating & Paint

Adhesive

Others

Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Arkema (Sartomer)

Evonik

Shin-Nakamura Chemical

GEO

IGM

Kowa Chemical

Nantong Zhuangyuan Chemical

Yantai Yk Chemical

Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Product Type

3.8 T

