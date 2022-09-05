Engineering Ceramics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineering Ceramics in global, including the following market information:
Global Engineering Ceramics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Engineering Ceramics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Engineering Ceramics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Engineering Ceramics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oxidic Engineering Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Engineering Ceramics include Coorstek, Kyocera, Ceramtec, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Morgan Advanced Materials, Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, NTK Technical Ceramics (NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.) and Ceradyne Inc. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Engineering Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Engineering Ceramics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Engineering Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oxidic Engineering Ceramics
Mixed Engineering Ceramics
Non-Oxidic Engineering Ceramics
Global Engineering Ceramics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Engineering Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Application
Mechanical Application
Environmental Application
Global Engineering Ceramics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Engineering Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Engineering Ceramics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Engineering Ceramics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Engineering Ceramics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Engineering Ceramics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Coorstek
Kyocera
Ceramtec
Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials
Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies
Rauschert Steinbach GmbH
NTK Technical Ceramics (NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.)
Ceradyne Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Engineering Ceramics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Engineering Ceramics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Engineering Ceramics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Engineering Ceramics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Engineering Ceramics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Engineering Ceramics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Engineering Ceramics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Engineering Ceramics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Engineering Ceramics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Engineering Ceramics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Engineering Ceramics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineering Ceramics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineering Ceramics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineering Ceramics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engineering Ceramics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineering Ceramics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/