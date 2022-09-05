Polyester Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyester Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyester Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyester Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyester Coatings market was valued at 11990 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14240 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Polyester Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Coatings include 3M Company, PPG, DuPont, AkzoNobel, BASF, Momentive Chemicals, AGC Chemicals, Dow Chemical Company and ICA Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Based Polyester Coating

Solvent-Based Polyester Coating

Global Polyester Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building and Construction

Automotive

Aviation

Marine

Others

Global Polyester Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyester Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company

PPG

DuPont

AkzoNobel

BASF

Momentive Chemicals

AGC Chemicals

Dow Chemical Company

ICA Group

IVM Group (Milesi & ILVA)

Jotun Group

