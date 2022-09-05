Polyester Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyester Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyester Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyester Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyester Coatings market was valued at 11990 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14240 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Based Polyester Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyester Coatings include 3M Company, PPG, DuPont, AkzoNobel, BASF, Momentive Chemicals, AGC Chemicals, Dow Chemical Company and ICA Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyester Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyester Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-Based Polyester Coating
Solvent-Based Polyester Coating
Global Polyester Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building and Construction
Automotive
Aviation
Marine
Others
Global Polyester Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyester Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyester Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyester Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyester Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M Company
PPG
DuPont
AkzoNobel
BASF
Momentive Chemicals
AGC Chemicals
Dow Chemical Company
ICA Group
IVM Group (Milesi & ILVA)
Jotun Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyester Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyester Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyester Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyester Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyester Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyester Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyester Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyester Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyester Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyester Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyester Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyester Coatings Market Siz
