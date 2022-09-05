Transportation Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transportation Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Transportation Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Transportation Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Transportation Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Transportation Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transportation Coating include Sherwin-Williams, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Holdings, Dupont, BASF SE, Henkel and Evonik and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transportation Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transportation Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transportation Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Pre-Treatment

Global Transportation Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transportation Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotives

Bus Manufacturers

Heavy Duty Trucks

Railway Vehicles

Others

Global Transportation Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transportation Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transportation Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transportation Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Transportation Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Transportation Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sherwin-Williams

The Dow Chemical Company

Akzo Nobel NV

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint Holdings

Dupont

BASF SE

Henkel

Evonik

Axalta Coating Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transportation Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Transportation Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Transportation Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Transportation Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Transportation Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Transportation Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transportation Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Transportation Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Transportation Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Transportation Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Transportation Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Transportation Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Transportation Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

