Transportation Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Transportation Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Transportation Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Transportation Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Transportation Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Transportation Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Transportation Coating include Sherwin-Williams, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Holdings, Dupont, BASF SE, Henkel and Evonik and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Transportation Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Transportation Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Transportation Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Solvent-Based
Water-Based
Pre-Treatment
Global Transportation Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Transportation Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotives
Bus Manufacturers
Heavy Duty Trucks
Railway Vehicles
Others
Global Transportation Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Transportation Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Transportation Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Transportation Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Transportation Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Transportation Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sherwin-Williams
The Dow Chemical Company
Akzo Nobel NV
PPG Industries
Nippon Paint Holdings
Dupont
BASF SE
Henkel
Evonik
Axalta Coating Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Transportation Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Transportation Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Transportation Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Transportation Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Transportation Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Transportation Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Transportation Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Transportation Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Transportation Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Transportation Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Transportation Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Transportation Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Transportation Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/