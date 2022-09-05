Water-cooled Engine Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Water-cooled Engine Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Water-cooled Engine Scope and Market Size

Water-cooled Engine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-cooled Engine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Water-cooled Engine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Single Cylinder

Multi Cylinder

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Others

The report on the Water-cooled Engine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Quanchai Group

Boschung Mecatronic AG

Changchai

DEUTZ

Doosan Infracore

Yuchai Group

INNIO

Kubota

Kohler

MTU Friedrichshafen

VM Motori

Volvo Penta

Weichai

Westerbeke

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Water-cooled Engine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Water-cooled Engine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water-cooled Engine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water-cooled Engine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Water-cooled Engine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Water-cooled Engine Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Water-cooled Engine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Water-cooled Engine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Water-cooled Engine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Water-cooled Engine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Water-cooled Engine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Water-cooled Engine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Water-cooled Engine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Water-cooled Engine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Water-cooled Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Water-cooled Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water-cooled Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water-cooled Engine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Water-cooled Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Water-cooled Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Water-cooled Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Water-cooled Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Water-cooled Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Water-cooled Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Quanchai Group

7.1.1 Quanchai Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Quanchai Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Quanchai Group Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Quanchai Group Water-cooled Engine Products Offered

7.1.5 Quanchai Group Recent Development

7.2 Boschung Mecatronic AG

7.2.1 Boschung Mecatronic AG Corporation Information

7.2.2 Boschung Mecatronic AG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Boschung Mecatronic AG Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Boschung Mecatronic AG Water-cooled Engine Products Offered

7.2.5 Boschung Mecatronic AG Recent Development

7.3 Changchai

7.3.1 Changchai Corporation Information

7.3.2 Changchai Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Changchai Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Changchai Water-cooled Engine Products Offered

7.3.5 Changchai Recent Development

7.4 DEUTZ

7.4.1 DEUTZ Corporation Information

7.4.2 DEUTZ Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DEUTZ Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DEUTZ Water-cooled Engine Products Offered

7.4.5 DEUTZ Recent Development

7.5 Doosan Infracore

7.5.1 Doosan Infracore Corporation Information

7.5.2 Doosan Infracore Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Doosan Infracore Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Doosan Infracore Water-cooled Engine Products Offered

7.5.5 Doosan Infracore Recent Development

7.6 Yuchai Group

7.6.1 Yuchai Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Yuchai Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Yuchai Group Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Yuchai Group Water-cooled Engine Products Offered

7.6.5 Yuchai Group Recent Development

7.7 INNIO

7.7.1 INNIO Corporation Information

7.7.2 INNIO Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 INNIO Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 INNIO Water-cooled Engine Products Offered

7.7.5 INNIO Recent Development

7.8 Kubota

7.8.1 Kubota Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kubota Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kubota Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kubota Water-cooled Engine Products Offered

7.8.5 Kubota Recent Development

7.9 Kohler

7.9.1 Kohler Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kohler Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kohler Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kohler Water-cooled Engine Products Offered

7.9.5 Kohler Recent Development

7.10 MTU Friedrichshafen

7.10.1 MTU Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

7.10.2 MTU Friedrichshafen Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 MTU Friedrichshafen Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 MTU Friedrichshafen Water-cooled Engine Products Offered

7.10.5 MTU Friedrichshafen Recent Development

7.11 VM Motori

7.11.1 VM Motori Corporation Information

7.11.2 VM Motori Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 VM Motori Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 VM Motori Water-cooled Engine Products Offered

7.11.5 VM Motori Recent Development

7.12 Volvo Penta

7.12.1 Volvo Penta Corporation Information

7.12.2 Volvo Penta Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Volvo Penta Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Volvo Penta Products Offered

7.12.5 Volvo Penta Recent Development

7.13 Weichai

7.13.1 Weichai Corporation Information

7.13.2 Weichai Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Weichai Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Weichai Products Offered

7.13.5 Weichai Recent Development

7.14 Westerbeke

7.14.1 Westerbeke Corporation Information

7.14.2 Westerbeke Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Westerbeke Water-cooled Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Westerbeke Products Offered

7.14.5 Westerbeke Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

