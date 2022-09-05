DNA Blood Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of DNA Blood Kit in global, including the following market information:
Global DNA Blood Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global DNA Blood Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five DNA Blood Kit companies in 2021 (%)
The global DNA Blood Kit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 50 Samples Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DNA Blood Kit include QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, MP Biomedicals, AutoGen, Biotechrabbit, PerkinElmer, Norgen Biotek and Jena Bioscience, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DNA Blood Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DNA Blood Kit Market, by Processing Sample Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DNA Blood Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Processing Sample Size, 2021 (%)
Below 50 Samples
50-100 Samples
100-200 Samples
Above 200 Samples
Global DNA Blood Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DNA Blood Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
University Laboratory
Business Research Institute
Others
Global DNA Blood Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DNA Blood Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DNA Blood Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DNA Blood Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies DNA Blood Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies DNA Blood Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
QIAGEN
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Promega Corporation
MP Biomedicals
AutoGen
Biotechrabbit
PerkinElmer
Norgen Biotek
Jena Bioscience
Omega Bio-tek
Lucigen
Corning
PreAnalytiX
Blirt
TransGen Biotech
Canvax Biotech
Zymo Research
BioChain
FUJIFILM Wako
Genaxxon Bioscience
IBI Scientific
VWR International
Danagen
Abbexa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DNA Blood Kit Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Processing Sample Size
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DNA Blood Kit Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DNA Blood Kit Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DNA Blood Kit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DNA Blood Kit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global DNA Blood Kit Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DNA Blood Kit Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DNA Blood Kit Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DNA Blood Kit Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DNA Blood Kit Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DNA Blood Kit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DNA Blood Kit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers DNA Blood Kit Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA Blood Kit Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DNA Blood Kit Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA Blood Kit Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Processing Sample Size – Global DNA Blood Kit Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
