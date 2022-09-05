Global Military Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market to 2031 – Market Size and Drivers, Major Programs, Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

Summary

The global military electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems market is valued at US$9.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.43% to reach a value of US$12.9 billion by 2031. The cumulative market for global EO/IR systems is estimated to value US$119.6 billion over the forecast period. The demand for EO/IR systems is anticipated to be driven by the increased need for battlespace awareness by defense forces and technological advancements to improve effectiveness of EO/IR systems.

The integration of technologically advanced EO/IR systems into modern warfare platforms to obtain information superiority and situational awareness is expected to be a major factor driving the expenditure in this sector. This trend is further supported by increasing investments by major militaries in targeting systems, high resolution payloads, and other systems.

Research in the field of third-generation forward-looking infrared, nonlinear crystals, laser radars, advanced 3D visualization, persistent surveillance systems, multispectral and hyperspectral sensors, is leading to the creation of more capable EO/IR systems. The EO/IR market is seeing demand from man-portable and airborne platforms, leading to sustained investment in both the segments.

The US is the leader in the research and development of military EO/IR systems and related technologies and is currently conducting several test programs and experiments in this sphere.

Key Highlights

– The global military electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% over the forecast period.

– The global military electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems market is classified across various categories; Platform-Based, Man-Portable and Stationary.

– The global military electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems market is expected to be led by North America with a revenue share of 44.3%. The region's significant share is primarily due to high demand from the US Armed Forces for EO/IR systems. The increasing funding from the US government for R&D activities and domestic demand from the military are key contributors to the US market for military EO/IR systems.

– Man-Portable EO/IR is expected to be the largest segment of the EO/IR Systems market over the forecast period.

