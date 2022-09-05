3D-IC Packaging Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States 3D-IC Packaging Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global 3D-IC Packaging Scope and Market Size

3D-IC Packaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D-IC Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 3D-IC Packaging market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

TSV

TGV

Silicon Interposer

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Automotive

Others

The report on the 3D-IC Packaging market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Synopsys

Cadence

XMC

United Microelectronics Corp

TSMC

SPIL

STMicroelectronics

ASE Group

Amkor Technology

Intel Corporation

GlobalFoundries

Invensas

Toshiba Corporation

Micron Technology

Xilinx

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global 3D-IC Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 3D-IC Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D-IC Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D-IC Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 3D-IC Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global 3D-IC Packaging Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global 3D-IC Packaging Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 3D-IC Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 3D-IC Packaging Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 3D-IC Packaging Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 3D-IC Packaging Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 3D-IC Packaging Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 3D-IC Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 3D-IC Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 3D-IC Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 3D-IC Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 3D-IC Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 3D-IC Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 3D-IC Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 3D-IC Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 3D-IC Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 3D-IC Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 3D-IC Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 3D-IC Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Synopsys

7.1.1 Synopsys Company Details

7.1.2 Synopsys Business Overview

7.1.3 Synopsys 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.1.4 Synopsys Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Synopsys Recent Development

7.2 Cadence

7.2.1 Cadence Company Details

7.2.2 Cadence Business Overview

7.2.3 Cadence 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.2.4 Cadence Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Cadence Recent Development

7.3 XMC

7.3.1 XMC Company Details

7.3.2 XMC Business Overview

7.3.3 XMC 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.3.4 XMC Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 XMC Recent Development

7.4 United Microelectronics Corp

7.4.1 United Microelectronics Corp Company Details

7.4.2 United Microelectronics Corp Business Overview

7.4.3 United Microelectronics Corp 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.4.4 United Microelectronics Corp Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 United Microelectronics Corp Recent Development

7.5 TSMC

7.5.1 TSMC Company Details

7.5.2 TSMC Business Overview

7.5.3 TSMC 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.5.4 TSMC Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 TSMC Recent Development

7.6 SPIL

7.6.1 SPIL Company Details

7.6.2 SPIL Business Overview

7.6.3 SPIL 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.6.4 SPIL Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 SPIL Recent Development

7.7 STMicroelectronics

7.7.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details

7.7.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview

7.7.3 STMicroelectronics 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.7.4 STMicroelectronics Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.8 ASE Group

7.8.1 ASE Group Company Details

7.8.2 ASE Group Business Overview

7.8.3 ASE Group 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.8.4 ASE Group Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 ASE Group Recent Development

7.9 Amkor Technology

7.9.1 Amkor Technology Company Details

7.9.2 Amkor Technology Business Overview

7.9.3 Amkor Technology 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.9.4 Amkor Technology Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Amkor Technology Recent Development

7.10 Intel Corporation

7.10.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

7.10.2 Intel Corporation Business Overview

7.10.3 Intel Corporation 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.10.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

7.11 GlobalFoundries

7.11.1 GlobalFoundries Company Details

7.11.2 GlobalFoundries Business Overview

7.11.3 GlobalFoundries 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.11.4 GlobalFoundries Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 GlobalFoundries Recent Development

7.12 Invensas

7.12.1 Invensas Company Details

7.12.2 Invensas Business Overview

7.12.3 Invensas 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.12.4 Invensas Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Invensas Recent Development

7.13 Toshiba Corporation

7.13.1 Toshiba Corporation Company Details

7.13.2 Toshiba Corporation Business Overview

7.13.3 Toshiba Corporation 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.13.4 Toshiba Corporation Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

7.14 Micron Technology

7.14.1 Micron Technology Company Details

7.14.2 Micron Technology Business Overview

7.14.3 Micron Technology 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.14.4 Micron Technology Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Micron Technology Recent Development

7.15 Xilinx

7.15.1 Xilinx Company Details

7.15.2 Xilinx Business Overview

7.15.3 Xilinx 3D-IC Packaging Introduction

7.15.4 Xilinx Revenue in 3D-IC Packaging Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Xilinx Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

