Off-highway Wheels Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United StatesOff-highway Wheels Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Off-highway Wheels Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United StatesOff-highway Wheels market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Off-highway Wheels market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the globalOff-highway Wheels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on theOff-highway Wheels market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Off-highway Wheels Market Segment by Type

Alloy Wheels

Steel Wheels

Off-highway Wheels Market Segment by Application

Earth Moving Machinery

Mobile Cranes and Forklift Trucks

Mobile Mining Equipment

Others

The report on theOff-highway Wheels market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Titan International, Inc.

Moveero Limited

Trelleborg AB

Accuride Corporation

Rimex

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

Maxion Wheels

OTR Wheel Engineering

Carrier Wheels Private Limited

Bohnenkamp AG

Citic Dicastal Co. Ltd

Trident International

Levypyora Oy

JS Wheels

Anyang Rarlong Machinery Co. Ltd

STARCO

Sun Tyre and Wheel Systems

Baluchistan Wheels Limited

Topy industries Ltd

SAF Holland Group

Bhagwati Wheels

Pronar Wheels

Tej Wheels

Camso Wheels

Mefro Wheels GmbH

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the globalOff-highway Wheels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure ofOff-highway Wheels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key globalOff-highway Wheels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze theOff-highway Wheels with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption ofOff-highway Wheels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 GlobalOff-highway Wheels Competitor Landscape by Company

5 GlobalOff-highway Wheels Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalOff-highway Wheels Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalOff-highway Wheels Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalOff-highway Wheels Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalOff-highway Wheels Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalOff-highway Wheels Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalOff-highway Wheels Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalOff-highway Wheels Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaOff-highway Wheels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaOff-highway Wheels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificOff-highway Wheels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificOff-highway Wheels Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeOff-highway Wheels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeOff-highway Wheels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaOff-highway Wheels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaOff-highway Wheels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaOff-highway Wheels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaOff-highway Wheels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Titan International, Inc.

7.1.1 Titan International, Inc. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Titan International, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Titan International, Inc. Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Titan International, Inc. Off-highway Wheels Products Offered

7.1.5 Titan International, Inc. Recent Development

7.2 Moveero Limited

7.2.1 Moveero Limited Corporation Information

7.2.2 Moveero Limited Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Moveero Limited Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Moveero Limited Off-highway Wheels Products Offered

7.2.5 Moveero Limited Recent Development

7.3 Trelleborg AB

7.3.1 Trelleborg AB Corporation Information

7.3.2 Trelleborg AB Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Trelleborg AB Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Trelleborg AB Off-highway Wheels Products Offered

7.3.5 Trelleborg AB Recent Development

7.4 Accuride Corporation

7.4.1 Accuride Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Accuride Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Accuride Corporation Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Accuride Corporation Off-highway Wheels Products Offered

7.4.5 Accuride Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Rimex

7.5.1 Rimex Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rimex Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rimex Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rimex Off-highway Wheels Products Offered

7.5.5 Rimex Recent Development

7.6 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

7.6.1 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Corporation Information

7.6.2 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Off-highway Wheels Products Offered

7.6.5 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Recent Development

7.7 Maxion Wheels

7.7.1 Maxion Wheels Corporation Information

7.7.2 Maxion Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Maxion Wheels Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Maxion Wheels Off-highway Wheels Products Offered

7.7.5 Maxion Wheels Recent Development

7.8 OTR Wheel Engineering

7.8.1 OTR Wheel Engineering Corporation Information

7.8.2 OTR Wheel Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 OTR Wheel Engineering Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 OTR Wheel Engineering Off-highway Wheels Products Offered

7.8.5 OTR Wheel Engineering Recent Development

7.9 Carrier Wheels Private Limited

7.9.1 Carrier Wheels Private Limited Corporation Information

7.9.2 Carrier Wheels Private Limited Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Carrier Wheels Private Limited Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Carrier Wheels Private Limited Off-highway Wheels Products Offered

7.9.5 Carrier Wheels Private Limited Recent Development

7.10 Bohnenkamp AG

7.10.1 Bohnenkamp AG Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bohnenkamp AG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Bohnenkamp AG Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Bohnenkamp AG Off-highway Wheels Products Offered

7.10.5 Bohnenkamp AG Recent Development

7.11 Citic Dicastal Co. Ltd

7.11.1 Citic Dicastal Co. Ltd Corporation Information

7.11.2 Citic Dicastal Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Citic Dicastal Co. Ltd Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Citic Dicastal Co. Ltd Off-highway Wheels Products Offered

7.11.5 Citic Dicastal Co. Ltd Recent Development

7.12 Trident International

7.12.1 Trident International Corporation Information

7.12.2 Trident International Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Trident International Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Trident International Products Offered

7.12.5 Trident International Recent Development

7.13 Levypyora Oy

7.13.1 Levypyora Oy Corporation Information

7.13.2 Levypyora Oy Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Levypyora Oy Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Levypyora Oy Products Offered

7.13.5 Levypyora Oy Recent Development

7.14 JS Wheels

7.14.1 JS Wheels Corporation Information

7.14.2 JS Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 JS Wheels Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 JS Wheels Products Offered

7.14.5 JS Wheels Recent Development

7.15 Anyang Rarlong Machinery Co. Ltd

7.15.1 Anyang Rarlong Machinery Co. Ltd Corporation Information

7.15.2 Anyang Rarlong Machinery Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Anyang Rarlong Machinery Co. Ltd Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Anyang Rarlong Machinery Co. Ltd Products Offered

7.15.5 Anyang Rarlong Machinery Co. Ltd Recent Development

7.16 STARCO

7.16.1 STARCO Corporation Information

7.16.2 STARCO Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 STARCO Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 STARCO Products Offered

7.16.5 STARCO Recent Development

7.17 Sun Tyre and Wheel Systems

7.17.1 Sun Tyre and Wheel Systems Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sun Tyre and Wheel Systems Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sun Tyre and Wheel Systems Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sun Tyre and Wheel Systems Products Offered

7.17.5 Sun Tyre and Wheel Systems Recent Development

7.18 Baluchistan Wheels Limited

7.18.1 Baluchistan Wheels Limited Corporation Information

7.18.2 Baluchistan Wheels Limited Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Baluchistan Wheels Limited Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Baluchistan Wheels Limited Products Offered

7.18.5 Baluchistan Wheels Limited Recent Development

7.19 Topy industries Ltd

7.19.1 Topy industries Ltd Corporation Information

7.19.2 Topy industries Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Topy industries Ltd Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Topy industries Ltd Products Offered

7.19.5 Topy industries Ltd Recent Development

7.20 SAF Holland Group

7.20.1 SAF Holland Group Corporation Information

7.20.2 SAF Holland Group Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 SAF Holland Group Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 SAF Holland Group Products Offered

7.20.5 SAF Holland Group Recent Development

7.21 Bhagwati Wheels

7.21.1 Bhagwati Wheels Corporation Information

7.21.2 Bhagwati Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Bhagwati Wheels Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Bhagwati Wheels Products Offered

7.21.5 Bhagwati Wheels Recent Development

7.22 Pronar Wheels

7.22.1 Pronar Wheels Corporation Information

7.22.2 Pronar Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Pronar Wheels Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Pronar Wheels Products Offered

7.22.5 Pronar Wheels Recent Development

7.23 Tej Wheels

7.23.1 Tej Wheels Corporation Information

7.23.2 Tej Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Tej Wheels Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Tej Wheels Products Offered

7.23.5 Tej Wheels Recent Development

7.24 Camso Wheels

7.24.1 Camso Wheels Corporation Information

7.24.2 Camso Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Camso Wheels Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Camso Wheels Products Offered

7.24.5 Camso Wheels Recent Development

7.25 Mefro Wheels GmbH

7.25.1 Mefro Wheels GmbH Corporation Information

7.25.2 Mefro Wheels GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Mefro Wheels GmbH Off-highway Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Mefro Wheels GmbH Products Offered

7.25.5 Mefro Wheels GmbH Recent Development

