Compact RFID Reader Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

Compact RFID Reader Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Compact RFID Reader market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Compact RFID Reader market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Compact RFID Reader market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Compact RFID Reader market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Compact RFID Reader Market Segment by Type

USB

Bluetooth

Others

Compact RFID Reader Market Segment by Application

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

The report on the Compact RFID Reader market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Honeywell

Datalogic

Zebra

Impinj

Fieg Electronics

Unitech

ThingMagic

Alphatronics

AXEM Technology

CAEN RFID

Extronics Ltd

HARTING

iDTRONIC GmbH

Ifm Electronic

KATHREIN RFID

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Compact RFID Reader Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Compact RFID Reader Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Compact RFID Reader Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Compact RFID Reader Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Compact RFID Reader Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Compact RFID Reader Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Compact RFID Reader Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Compact RFID Reader Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Compact RFID Reader Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Compact RFID Reader Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Compact RFID Reader Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Compact RFID Reader Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Compact RFID Reader Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Compact RFID Reader Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Compact RFID Reader Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Compact RFID Reader Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Compact RFID Reader Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Compact RFID Reader Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Compact RFID Reader Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Honeywell

7.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.1.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Honeywell Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Honeywell Compact RFID Reader Products Offered

7.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.2 Datalogic

7.2.1 Datalogic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Datalogic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Datalogic Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Datalogic Compact RFID Reader Products Offered

7.2.5 Datalogic Recent Development

7.3 Zebra

7.3.1 Zebra Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zebra Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Zebra Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Zebra Compact RFID Reader Products Offered

7.3.5 Zebra Recent Development

7.4 Impinj

7.4.1 Impinj Corporation Information

7.4.2 Impinj Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Impinj Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Impinj Compact RFID Reader Products Offered

7.4.5 Impinj Recent Development

7.5 Fieg Electronics

7.5.1 Fieg Electronics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fieg Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fieg Electronics Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fieg Electronics Compact RFID Reader Products Offered

7.5.5 Fieg Electronics Recent Development

7.6 Unitech

7.6.1 Unitech Corporation Information

7.6.2 Unitech Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Unitech Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Unitech Compact RFID Reader Products Offered

7.6.5 Unitech Recent Development

7.7 ThingMagic

7.7.1 ThingMagic Corporation Information

7.7.2 ThingMagic Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ThingMagic Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ThingMagic Compact RFID Reader Products Offered

7.7.5 ThingMagic Recent Development

7.8 Alphatronics

7.8.1 Alphatronics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Alphatronics Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Alphatronics Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Alphatronics Compact RFID Reader Products Offered

7.8.5 Alphatronics Recent Development

7.9 AXEM Technology

7.9.1 AXEM Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 AXEM Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AXEM Technology Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AXEM Technology Compact RFID Reader Products Offered

7.9.5 AXEM Technology Recent Development

7.10 CAEN RFID

7.10.1 CAEN RFID Corporation Information

7.10.2 CAEN RFID Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CAEN RFID Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CAEN RFID Compact RFID Reader Products Offered

7.10.5 CAEN RFID Recent Development

7.11 Extronics Ltd

7.11.1 Extronics Ltd Corporation Information

7.11.2 Extronics Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Extronics Ltd Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Extronics Ltd Compact RFID Reader Products Offered

7.11.5 Extronics Ltd Recent Development

7.12 HARTING

7.12.1 HARTING Corporation Information

7.12.2 HARTING Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 HARTING Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 HARTING Products Offered

7.12.5 HARTING Recent Development

7.13 iDTRONIC GmbH

7.13.1 iDTRONIC GmbH Corporation Information

7.13.2 iDTRONIC GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 iDTRONIC GmbH Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 iDTRONIC GmbH Products Offered

7.13.5 iDTRONIC GmbH Recent Development

7.14 Ifm Electronic

7.14.1 Ifm Electronic Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ifm Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Ifm Electronic Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Ifm Electronic Products Offered

7.14.5 Ifm Electronic Recent Development

7.15 KATHREIN RFID

7.15.1 KATHREIN RFID Corporation Information

7.15.2 KATHREIN RFID Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 KATHREIN RFID Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 KATHREIN RFID Products Offered

7.15.5 KATHREIN RFID Recent Development

7.16 Siemens

7.16.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.16.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Siemens Compact RFID Reader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Siemens Products Offered

7.16.5 Siemens Recent Development

