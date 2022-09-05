Electric Space Heater Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Electric Space Heater Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Electric Space Heater Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Electric Space Heater market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Electric Space Heater market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Space Heater market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Electric Space Heater market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164566/electric-space-heater

Electric Space Heater Market Segment by Type

Convector Heater

Radiant Heater

Electric Space Heater Market Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

The report on the Electric Space Heater market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

GlenDimplex

Midea Group

Hearth & Home Technologies

Singfun

Panasonic

Thermor

Twin-Star International

Gree

Airmate

De’Longhi

Noirot

Lasko

Stiebel Eltron

Zehnder Group

TCL

Haier

Aux Group

Ningbo Kadeer Electrical Appliances

FOSHAN SHUNDE HONGJIN ELECTRIC CO., LTD

Smartmi

Changhong

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Electric Space Heater consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Electric Space Heater market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Space Heater manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Space Heater with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Space Heater submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Electric Space Heater Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Electric Space Heater Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electric Space Heater Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electric Space Heater Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electric Space Heater Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electric Space Heater Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electric Space Heater Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electric Space Heater Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electric Space Heater Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electric Space Heater Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electric Space Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Space Heater Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Space Heater Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electric Space Heater Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electric Space Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electric Space Heater Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electric Space Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Space Heater Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Space Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GlenDimplex

7.1.1 GlenDimplex Corporation Information

7.1.2 GlenDimplex Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GlenDimplex Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GlenDimplex Electric Space Heater Products Offered

7.1.5 GlenDimplex Recent Development

7.2 Midea Group

7.2.1 Midea Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Midea Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Midea Group Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Midea Group Electric Space Heater Products Offered

7.2.5 Midea Group Recent Development

7.3 Hearth & Home Technologies

7.3.1 Hearth & Home Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hearth & Home Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hearth & Home Technologies Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hearth & Home Technologies Electric Space Heater Products Offered

7.3.5 Hearth & Home Technologies Recent Development

7.4 Singfun

7.4.1 Singfun Corporation Information

7.4.2 Singfun Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Singfun Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Singfun Electric Space Heater Products Offered

7.4.5 Singfun Recent Development

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Panasonic Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Panasonic Electric Space Heater Products Offered

7.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.6 Thermor

7.6.1 Thermor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Thermor Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Thermor Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Thermor Electric Space Heater Products Offered

7.6.5 Thermor Recent Development

7.7 Twin-Star International

7.7.1 Twin-Star International Corporation Information

7.7.2 Twin-Star International Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Twin-Star International Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Twin-Star International Electric Space Heater Products Offered

7.7.5 Twin-Star International Recent Development

7.8 Gree

7.8.1 Gree Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gree Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Gree Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Gree Electric Space Heater Products Offered

7.8.5 Gree Recent Development

7.9 Airmate

7.9.1 Airmate Corporation Information

7.9.2 Airmate Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Airmate Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Airmate Electric Space Heater Products Offered

7.9.5 Airmate Recent Development

7.10 De’Longhi

7.10.1 De’Longhi Corporation Information

7.10.2 De’Longhi Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 De’Longhi Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 De’Longhi Electric Space Heater Products Offered

7.10.5 De’Longhi Recent Development

7.11 Noirot

7.11.1 Noirot Corporation Information

7.11.2 Noirot Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Noirot Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Noirot Electric Space Heater Products Offered

7.11.5 Noirot Recent Development

7.12 Lasko

7.12.1 Lasko Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lasko Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Lasko Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Lasko Products Offered

7.12.5 Lasko Recent Development

7.13 Stiebel Eltron

7.13.1 Stiebel Eltron Corporation Information

7.13.2 Stiebel Eltron Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Stiebel Eltron Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Stiebel Eltron Products Offered

7.13.5 Stiebel Eltron Recent Development

7.14 Zehnder Group

7.14.1 Zehnder Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zehnder Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zehnder Group Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zehnder Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Zehnder Group Recent Development

7.15 TCL

7.15.1 TCL Corporation Information

7.15.2 TCL Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 TCL Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 TCL Products Offered

7.15.5 TCL Recent Development

7.16 Haier

7.16.1 Haier Corporation Information

7.16.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Haier Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Haier Products Offered

7.16.5 Haier Recent Development

7.17 Aux Group

7.17.1 Aux Group Corporation Information

7.17.2 Aux Group Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Aux Group Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Aux Group Products Offered

7.17.5 Aux Group Recent Development

7.18 Ningbo Kadeer Electrical Appliances

7.18.1 Ningbo Kadeer Electrical Appliances Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ningbo Kadeer Electrical Appliances Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ningbo Kadeer Electrical Appliances Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ningbo Kadeer Electrical Appliances Products Offered

7.18.5 Ningbo Kadeer Electrical Appliances Recent Development

7.19 FOSHAN SHUNDE HONGJIN ELECTRIC CO., LTD

7.19.1 FOSHAN SHUNDE HONGJIN ELECTRIC CO., LTD Corporation Information

7.19.2 FOSHAN SHUNDE HONGJIN ELECTRIC CO., LTD Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 FOSHAN SHUNDE HONGJIN ELECTRIC CO., LTD Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 FOSHAN SHUNDE HONGJIN ELECTRIC CO., LTD Products Offered

7.19.5 FOSHAN SHUNDE HONGJIN ELECTRIC CO., LTD Recent Development

7.20 Smartmi

7.20.1 Smartmi Corporation Information

7.20.2 Smartmi Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Smartmi Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Smartmi Products Offered

7.20.5 Smartmi Recent Development

7.21 Changhong

7.21.1 Changhong Corporation Information

7.21.2 Changhong Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Changhong Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Changhong Products Offered

7.21.5 Changhong Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164566/electric-space-heater

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States