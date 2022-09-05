Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Polyamide and Nylon Yarn market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Polyamide and Nylon Yarn market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyamide and Nylon Yarn market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Segment by Type

Light Polyamide and Nylon Yarn

Colored Polyamide and Nylon Yarn

Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Segment by Application

Textile Industry

Garment Industry

The report on the Polyamide and Nylon Yarn market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

NILIT America, Inc.

Pal Threads

Komal Textiles

Deep Sales & Services

Nexis Fibers

TTFL

Zhejiang Kangjiesi New Material Technology Co., Ltd

ColossusTex

Anand Rayons Ltd.

Hyosung TNC

East Asia Textile Technology Ltd.

Meher International

Valson Polyester Ltd.

Zhejiang Hengyuan Chemical Fiber Group Co.,Ltd

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polyamide and Nylon Yarn market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyamide and Nylon Yarn with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyamide and Nylon Yarn submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NILIT America, Inc.

7.1.1 NILIT America, Inc. Corporation Information

7.1.2 NILIT America, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 NILIT America, Inc. Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 NILIT America, Inc. Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.1.5 NILIT America, Inc. Recent Development

7.2 N. Pal Threads

7.2.1 N. Pal Threads Corporation Information

7.2.2 N. Pal Threads Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 N. Pal Threads Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 N. Pal Threads Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.2.5 N. Pal Threads Recent Development

7.3 Komal Textiles

7.3.1 Komal Textiles Corporation Information

7.3.2 Komal Textiles Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Komal Textiles Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Komal Textiles Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.3.5 Komal Textiles Recent Development

7.4 Deep Sales & Services

7.4.1 Deep Sales & Services Corporation Information

7.4.2 Deep Sales & Services Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Deep Sales & Services Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Deep Sales & Services Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.4.5 Deep Sales & Services Recent Development

7.5 Nexis Fibers

7.5.1 Nexis Fibers Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nexis Fibers Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nexis Fibers Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nexis Fibers Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.5.5 Nexis Fibers Recent Development

7.6 TTFL

7.6.1 TTFL Corporation Information

7.6.2 TTFL Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 TTFL Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 TTFL Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.6.5 TTFL Recent Development

7.7 Zhejiang Kangjiesi New Material Technology Co., Ltd

7.7.1 Zhejiang Kangjiesi New Material Technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zhejiang Kangjiesi New Material Technology Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Zhejiang Kangjiesi New Material Technology Co., Ltd Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zhejiang Kangjiesi New Material Technology Co., Ltd Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.7.5 Zhejiang Kangjiesi New Material Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.8 ColossusTex

7.8.1 ColossusTex Corporation Information

7.8.2 ColossusTex Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ColossusTex Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ColossusTex Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.8.5 ColossusTex Recent Development

7.9 Anand Rayons Ltd.

7.9.1 Anand Rayons Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Anand Rayons Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Anand Rayons Ltd. Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Anand Rayons Ltd. Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.9.5 Anand Rayons Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Hyosung TNC

7.10.1 Hyosung TNC Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hyosung TNC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hyosung TNC Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hyosung TNC Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.10.5 Hyosung TNC Recent Development

7.11 East Asia Textile Technology Ltd.

7.11.1 East Asia Textile Technology Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 East Asia Textile Technology Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 East Asia Textile Technology Ltd. Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 East Asia Textile Technology Ltd. Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.11.5 East Asia Textile Technology Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Meher International

7.12.1 Meher International Corporation Information

7.12.2 Meher International Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Meher International Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Meher International Products Offered

7.12.5 Meher International Recent Development

7.13 Valson Polyester Ltd.

7.13.1 Valson Polyester Ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Valson Polyester Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Valson Polyester Ltd. Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Valson Polyester Ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Valson Polyester Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 Zhejiang Hengyuan Chemical Fiber Group Co.,Ltd

7.14.1 Zhejiang Hengyuan Chemical Fiber Group Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhejiang Hengyuan Chemical Fiber Group Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zhejiang Hengyuan Chemical Fiber Group Co.,Ltd Polyamide and Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zhejiang Hengyuan Chemical Fiber Group Co.,Ltd Products Offered

7.14.5 Zhejiang Hengyuan Chemical Fiber Group Co.,Ltd Recent Development

