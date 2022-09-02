Aluminum Alloy Powders Market 2022
Aluminum Alloy Powders market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Alloy Powders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
15-53?m
53-150?m
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Auto Industry
Consumer Electronic
3D Printing
Others
By Company
Heraeus
Kymera International
CNPC
GE Additive
United States Metal Powders, Inc.
Rusal America Corp
TEKNA
Toyal Group
NanoAl LLC
Nanografi Nano Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Alloy Powders Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 15-53?m
1.2.3 53-150?m
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Auto Industry
1.3.4 Consumer Electronic
1.3.5 3D Printing
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Sales by Regi
