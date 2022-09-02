IGBT Discretes Market 2022

IGBT Discretes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IGBT Discretes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Power Devices

Power Modules

Segment by Application

EV

High-speed Railway

Photovoltaic

Wind Power

Home Appliances

Others

By Company

Sanken Electric

CR Micro

Fuji Electric

China Zhenhua Group Science & Technology Co Ltd

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

StarPower Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

BYD Microelectronics

CRRC Times Elec

Keda Semiconductor

Silan

Semikron

Danfoss

ABB

ON Semiconductor

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IGBT Discretes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global IGBT Discretes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Power Devices

1.2.3 Power Modules

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IGBT Discretes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 EV

1.3.3 High-speed Railway

1.3.4 Photovoltaic

1.3.5 Wind Power

1.3.6 Home Appliances

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global IGBT Discretes Production

2.1 Global IGBT Discretes Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global IGBT Discretes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global IGBT Discretes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global IGBT Discretes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global IGBT Discretes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global IGBT Discretes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global IGBT Discretes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global IGBT Discretes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global IGBT Discretes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global IGBT Discretes Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global IGBT Discretes Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales IGBT Discretes by Region (2023-2028)

3.5

