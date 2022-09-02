PPE Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PPE Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global PPE Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PPE Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PPE Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global PPE Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sunglasses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PPE Equipment include 3M, Drager, Grolls, Honeywell, Kimberley-Clark, Kwintet, Skylotec, Ahlsell and Albert E Olsen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PPE Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PPE Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PPE Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sunglasses

Swimming Goggles

Safety Helmet

Fire Retardant Protective Clothing

Others

Global PPE Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PPE Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Household

Others

Global PPE Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PPE Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PPE Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PPE Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PPE Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PPE Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Drager

Grolls

Honeywell

Kimberley-Clark

Kwintet

Skylotec

Ahlsell

Albert E Olsen

B&B Tools

TST Sweden

Wenaas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PPE Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PPE Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PPE Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PPE Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PPE Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PPE Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PPE Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PPE Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PPE Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PPE Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PPE Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PPE Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PPE Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PPE Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PPE Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PPE Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PPE Equipment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Sunglasses

4.1.3 Swimming Goggles

