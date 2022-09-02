PPE Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PPE Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global PPE Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PPE Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five PPE Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global PPE Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sunglasses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PPE Equipment include 3M, Drager, Grolls, Honeywell, Kimberley-Clark, Kwintet, Skylotec, Ahlsell and Albert E Olsen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PPE Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PPE Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PPE Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sunglasses
Swimming Goggles
Safety Helmet
Fire Retardant Protective Clothing
Others
Global PPE Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PPE Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Household
Others
Global PPE Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PPE Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PPE Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PPE Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PPE Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies PPE Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Drager
Grolls
Honeywell
Kimberley-Clark
Kwintet
Skylotec
Ahlsell
Albert E Olsen
B&B Tools
TST Sweden
Wenaas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PPE Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PPE Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PPE Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PPE Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PPE Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PPE Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PPE Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PPE Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PPE Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PPE Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PPE Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PPE Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PPE Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PPE Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PPE Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PPE Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PPE Equipment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sunglasses
4.1.3 Swimming Goggles
