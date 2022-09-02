Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug in global, including the following market information:
Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug companies in 2021 (%)
The global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inebilizumab Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug include AB Science SA, Actelion Ltd, Biogen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genzyme Corporation, Glialogix, Inc., Immune Response BioPharma, Inc., Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd and Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inebilizumab
GLX-1112
DC-TAB
Etomoxir
IB-MS
Others
Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AB Science SA
Actelion Ltd
Biogen, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Genzyme Corporation
Glialogix, Inc.
Immune Response BioPharma, Inc.
Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd
Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Mallinckrodt Plc
MedDay SA
MedImmune, LLC
Merck KGaA
Meta-IQ ApS
Novartis AG
Opexa Therapeutics, Inc.
Xenetic Biosciences (UK) Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Secondary Progressive Multiple
