Computer Carrying Case Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer Carrying Case in global, including the following market information:
Global Computer Carrying Case Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Computer Carrying Case Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Computer Carrying Case companies in 2021 (%)
The global Computer Carrying Case market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Backpack Computer Laptop Carrying Cases Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Computer Carrying Case include Targus, Sumdex, Inc., Belkin International, Inc., DICOTA, Elecom, Best Buy, Wenger NA, Kensington Computer Products Group and Tucano USA, Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Computer Carrying Case manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Computer Carrying Case Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Computer Carrying Case Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Backpack Computer Laptop Carrying Cases
Shoulder/sling PC Computer Laptop Carrying Cases
Global Computer Carrying Case Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Computer Carrying Case Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Long Journey
Daily Travelling
Others
Global Computer Carrying Case Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Computer Carrying Case Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Computer Carrying Case revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Computer Carrying Case revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Computer Carrying Case sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Computer Carrying Case sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Targus
Sumdex, Inc.
Belkin International, Inc.
DICOTA
Elecom
Best Buy
Wenger NA
Kensington Computer Products Group
Tucano USA, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Computer Carrying Case Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Computer Carrying Case Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Computer Carrying Case Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Computer Carrying Case Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Computer Carrying Case Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Computer Carrying Case Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Computer Carrying Case Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Computer Carrying Case Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Computer Carrying Case Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Computer Carrying Case Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Computer Carrying Case Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Computer Carrying Case Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Computer Carrying Case Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer Carrying Case Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Computer Carrying Case Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer Carrying Case Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
