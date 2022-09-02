Drinking Yogurt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drinking Yogurt in global, including the following market information:

Global Drinking Yogurt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drinking Yogurt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Drinking Yogurt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drinking Yogurt market was valued at 28510 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Yogurt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drinking Yogurt include Chobani, Dannon, Stonyfield, Oikos, Yoplait, Activia, Annie’s Homegrown (Organic), Coach Farm and Happy Tot, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drinking Yogurt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drinking Yogurt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Drinking Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Yogurt

Fermented Milk

Flavor Yogurt

Flavor Fermented Milk

Global Drinking Yogurt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Drinking Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

School

Others

Global Drinking Yogurt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Drinking Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drinking Yogurt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drinking Yogurt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drinking Yogurt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Drinking Yogurt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chobani

Dannon

Stonyfield

Oikos

Yoplait

Activia

Annie’s Homegrown (Organic)

Coach Farm

Happy Tot

Earth

Wahaha

Yangleduo

