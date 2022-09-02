Drinking Yogurt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drinking Yogurt in global, including the following market information:
Global Drinking Yogurt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Drinking Yogurt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Drinking Yogurt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drinking Yogurt market was valued at 28510 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Yogurt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drinking Yogurt include Chobani, Dannon, Stonyfield, Oikos, Yoplait, Activia, Annie’s Homegrown (Organic), Coach Farm and Happy Tot, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drinking Yogurt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drinking Yogurt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Drinking Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Yogurt
Fermented Milk
Flavor Yogurt
Flavor Fermented Milk
Global Drinking Yogurt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Drinking Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
School
Others
Global Drinking Yogurt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Drinking Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drinking Yogurt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drinking Yogurt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Drinking Yogurt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Drinking Yogurt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chobani
Dannon
Stonyfield
Oikos
Yoplait
Activia
Annie’s Homegrown (Organic)
Coach Farm
Happy Tot
Earth
Wahaha
Yangleduo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drinking Yogurt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drinking Yogurt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drinking Yogurt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drinking Yogurt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drinking Yogurt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Drinking Yogurt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drinking Yogurt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drinking Yogurt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drinking Yogurt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Drinking Yogurt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Drinking Yogurt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drinking Yogurt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Drinking Yogurt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drinking Yogurt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drinking Yogurt Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drinking Yogurt Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Drinking Yogurt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Yogurt
