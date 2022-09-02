Powder Compacting Pressers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Compacting Pressers in global, including the following market information:

Global Powder Compacting Pressers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Powder Compacting Pressers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Powder Compacting Pressers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Powder Compacting Pressers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydraulic Powder Compacting Presses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Powder Compacting Pressers include Cincinnati, US Korea HotLink, Santec Group, ELECTROPNEUMATICS, GASBARRE PRODUCTS, INC., ERIE Press Systems, K.R. Komarek Inc, International Crystal Laboratories and Digital Press, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Powder Compacting Pressers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powder Compacting Pressers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Powder Compacting Pressers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydraulic Powder Compacting Presses

Others

Global Powder Compacting Pressers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Powder Compacting Pressers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Production of Powder Metallurgy Parts

Production of Ceramic & Cermet Parts

Production of Carbon & Carbide Parts

Others

Global Powder Compacting Pressers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Powder Compacting Pressers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Powder Compacting Pressers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Powder Compacting Pressers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Powder Compacting Pressers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Powder Compacting Pressers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cincinnati

US Korea HotLink

Santec Group

ELECTROPNEUMATICS

GASBARRE PRODUCTS, INC.

ERIE Press Systems

K.R. Komarek Inc

International Crystal Laboratories

Digital Press

Flowmech Engineers Private Ltd

Nanjing East Precision Machinery CO.,LTD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powder Compacting Pressers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Powder Compacting Pressers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Powder Compacting Pressers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Powder Compacting Pressers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Powder Compacting Pressers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Powder Compacting Pressers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powder Compacting Pressers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Powder Compacting Pressers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Powder Compacting Pressers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Powder Compacting Pressers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Powder Compacting Pressers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Compacting Pressers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Powder Compacting Pressers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Compacting Pressers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powder Compacting Pressers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Co

