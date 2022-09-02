Microalgae for Food and Feed Market
Microalgae for Food and Feed market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microalgae for Food and Feed market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Spirulina
Chlorella
Dunaliella Salina
Haematococcus
Other
Segment by Application
Health Supplyment
Food Ingredients
Aquaculture Feed
By Company
DIC Corporation
Cyanotech Corporation
Algaetech Group
TAAU Australia
Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina
Shengbada Biology
Green A Biological
Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering
Alltech
Parry Nutraceuticals
BlueBioTech
Roquette
Allma (Allmicroalgae)
Global EcoPower (Cyane)
Archimede Ricerche
AlgaEnergy
Phycom
Necton
Chenghai Bao ER
Dongying Haifu Biological
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Microalgae for Food and Feed Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Spirulina
1.2.3 Chlorella
1.2.4 Dunaliella Salina
1.2.5 Haematococcus
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Health Supplyment
1.3.3 Food Ingredients
1.3.4 Aquaculture Feed
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Production
2.1 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Microalgae for Food and Feed Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Glo
