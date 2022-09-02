Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Microfiltration Membrane in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Medical Microfiltration Membrane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Microfiltration Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Microfiltration Membrane include Asahi Kasei Corporation, The 3M Company, Hyflux Ltd., Merck Millipore (Emd Millipore), Pall Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Ge Water & Process Technologies and Microdyn-Nadir GmbH. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Microfiltration Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
Polyethylene (PE)
Modified Acrylics
Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hemodialysis
Drug Delivery
IV Infusion Filters & Sterile Filtration
Pharmaceutical Filtration
Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Microfiltration Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Microfiltration Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Microfiltration Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Medical Microfiltration Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asahi Kasei Corporation
The 3M Company
Hyflux Ltd.
Merck Millipore (Emd Millipore)
Pall Corporation
Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.
W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Ge Water & Process Technologies
Microdyn-Nadir GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Microfiltration Membrane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Microfiltration Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Microfiltration Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Microfiltration Membrane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Microfiltration Membrane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Mi
