Solid State Welding Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid State Welding Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid State Welding Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid State Welding Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Solid State Welding Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid State Welding Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Power Supply Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid State Welding Equipment include Fanuc Ltd., Fronius International Gmbh, Gce Holding AB, Gsi Group Inc., Hobart Brothers Co., Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd., Igm Robotersysteme AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Kamweld Technologies Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid State Welding Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid State Welding Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Solid State Welding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Power Supply

Coil

Pulse Storage Capacitor

Other

Global Solid State Welding Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Solid State Welding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Steel

Electric

Others

Global Solid State Welding Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Solid State Welding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid State Welding Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid State Welding Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid State Welding Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Solid State Welding Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fanuc Ltd.

Fronius International Gmbh

Gce Holding AB

Gsi Group Inc.

Hobart Brothers Co.

Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.

Igm Robotersysteme AG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kamweld Technologies Inc.

Kemppi Oy

Kiefel Gmbh

Kiswel Co. Ltd.

Kobe Steel

Koike Sanso Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft AG

Kuka Systems Gmbh

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid State Welding Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid State Welding Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid State Welding Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid State Welding Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solid State Welding Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solid State Welding Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid State Welding Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid State Welding Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid State Welding Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solid State Welding Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solid State Welding Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid State Welding Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid State Welding Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid State Welding Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid State Welding Equipment Companies

3.8

