Medical Waste Disposal Services Market 2022
Medical Waste Disposal Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Waste Disposal Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Transportation, Storage Services
Recycling Services
Segment by Application
Non-hazardous Waste
Hazardous Waste
By Company
Stericycle
Veolia Environnement S.A.
Suez Environnement
Clean Harbors
REMONDIS AG & Co. KG
Sharps Compliance, Inc.
Waste Management, Inc.
BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC
Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.
Republic Services, Inc.
EcoMed Services
GRP & Associates
BWS Incorporated
MedPro Disposal
GIC Medical Disposal
Gamma Waste Services
Triumvirate Environmental
EPCO
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Waste Disposal Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Transportation, Storage Services
1.2.3 Recycling Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Waste Disposal Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Non-hazardous Waste
1.3.3 Hazardous Waste
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Medical Waste Disposal Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Medical Waste Disposal Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Medical Waste Disposal Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Medical Waste Disposal Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Medical Waste Disposal Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Medical Waste Disposal Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Medical Waste Disposal Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Medical Waste Disposal Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Medical Waste Disposal Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Medical Waste Disposal Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Medical Waste Disposal Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Medical Waste Disposal Services Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
