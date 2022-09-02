Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Interleukin 1 (IL1) in global, including the following market information:

Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Interleukin 1 (IL1) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Interleukin 1 (IL1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

APX-002 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Interleukin 1 (IL1) include Optimum Therapeutics LLC, Orphit SAS, Peptinov SAS, AbbVie Inc, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, TWi Biotechnology Inc, XBiotech Inc, Cell Medica Ltd and Exicure Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Interleukin 1 (IL1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

APX-002

Canakinumab

Diacerein CR

IR-1000

Others

Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Esophageal Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Bechcer Disease

Others

Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Interleukin 1 (IL1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Interleukin 1 (IL1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Interleukin 1 (IL1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Interleukin 1 (IL1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Optimum Therapeutics LLC

Orphit SAS

Peptinov SAS

AbbVie Inc

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

TWi Biotechnology Inc

XBiotech Inc

Cell Medica Ltd

Exicure Inc

Immune Response BioPharma Inc

Novartis AG

Omnitura Therapeutics Inc

Opsona Therapeutics Ltd

Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc

Apexigen Inc

R Pharm

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Interleukin 1 (IL1) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Interleukin 1 (IL1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Interleukin 1 (IL1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Interleukin 1 (IL1) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interleukin 1 (IL1) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Interleukin 1 (IL1) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interleukin 1 (IL1) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Interleukin 1

