Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Destructive Test Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Non-Destructive Test Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Destructive Test Equipment market was valued at 2189.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3056.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Penetration Detector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Destructive Test Equipment include Fortive (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Anritsu (Japan), Keysight (US), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), National Instruments (US), EXFO (Canada), Advantest (Japan) and Viavi (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Destructive Test Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Penetration Detector

Eddy Current Detector

Thermometer

Others

Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Semiconductor & Electronics

Industrial

Others

Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Destructive Test Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Destructive Test Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Destructive Test Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Non-Destructive Test Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fortive (US)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Anritsu (Japan)

Keysight (US)

Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

National Instruments (US)

EXFO (Canada)

Advantest (Japan)

Viavi (US)

Cobham (UK)

Teledyne (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

