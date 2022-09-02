Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Destructive Test Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Non-Destructive Test Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Destructive Test Equipment market was valued at 2189.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3056.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Penetration Detector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Destructive Test Equipment include Fortive (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Anritsu (Japan), Keysight (US), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), National Instruments (US), EXFO (Canada), Advantest (Japan) and Viavi (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Destructive Test Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Penetration Detector
Eddy Current Detector
Thermometer
Others
Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Semiconductor & Electronics
Industrial
Others
Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Destructive Test Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Destructive Test Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-Destructive Test Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Non-Destructive Test Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fortive (US)
Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)
Anritsu (Japan)
Keysight (US)
Yokogawa Electric (Japan)
National Instruments (US)
EXFO (Canada)
Advantest (Japan)
Viavi (US)
Cobham (UK)
Teledyne (US)
Texas Instruments (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Destructive Test Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-Destructive Test Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Destructive Test Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Destructive Test Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Destructive Test Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Destructive Test Equipment Compani
