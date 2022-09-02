Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market 2022
Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Safety Testing
Purity Testing
Potency Testing
Identity Testing
Stability Testing
Segment by Application
Precision Therapy
Biological Research
By Company
Bio-Techne Corporation
BioMerieux SA
Catalent, Inc.
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
Eurofins Scientific SE
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Intertek Group plc
Lonza Group AG
Merck KGaA
Sartorius AG
SGS S.A.
Sistemic Scotland Limited
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Vigene Biosciences, Inc.
WuXi AppTec
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Safety Testing
1.2.3 Purity Testing
1.2.4 Potency Testing
1.2.5 Identity Testing
1.2.6 Stability Testing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Precision Therapy
1.3.3 Biological Research
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Industry Trends
2.3.2 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market Drivers
2.3.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market Challenges
2.3.4 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Glo
