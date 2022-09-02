Automotive Protective Coating Market 2022
Automotive Protective Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Protective Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Priming Coating
Medium Coating
Surface Coating
Finishing Coating
Segment by Application
OEM
Aftermarket
By Company
Arkema S.A.
Akzo Nobel NV
PPG Industries, Inc.
Axalta Coating Systems
RPM International, Inc.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Wacker Chemie AG
The Dow Chemicals Company
BASF SE
Kisco Limited
Beckers Group
Cabot Corporation
Bollig & Kemper
Eastman Chemical Company
HMG Paints
Jotun
Nippon Paint Holdings
Kansai Nerolac Paints
KCC Corporation
Lord Corporation
Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co. Ltd
SIKA AG
Hempel A/S
Induron Protective Coatings
H.B. Fuller Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Protective Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Protective Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Priming Coating
1.2.3 Medium Coating
1.2.4 Surface Coating
1.2.5 Finishing Coating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Protective Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 OEM
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Protective Coating Production
2.1 Global Automotive Protective Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Protective Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Protective Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Protective Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Protective Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Protective Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Protective Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Protective Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Protective Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Protective Coating Sales by Reg
