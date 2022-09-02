Coleus and Turmeric Market 2022
Coleus and Turmeric market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coleus and Turmeric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Coleus Forskohlii Extract
Turmeric Powder
Turmeric Extract
Branded Turmeric
Segment by Application
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceutical and Health Supplements
Cosmetics
Other
By Company
Wacker Chemie AG
Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt Ltd.
OmniActive Health Technologies Limited
Natural Remedies
Herbochem
Inventia Healthcare Limited
Sabinsa Corporation
Star Hi Herbs Pvt Ltd.
Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
Plant Lipids Private Limited
Pharmavit
Indena S.p.A.
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd
Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.
Sanat Products Ltd.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coleus and Turmeric Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Coleus and Turmeric Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Coleus Forskohlii Extract
1.2.3 Turmeric Powder
1.2.4 Turmeric Extract
1.2.5 Branded Turmeric
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Coleus and Turmeric Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Health Supplements
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Coleus and Turmeric Production
2.1 Global Coleus and Turmeric Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Coleus and Turmeric Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Coleus and Turmeric Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Coleus and Turmeric Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Coleus and Turmeric Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Coleus and Turmeric Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Coleus and Turmeric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Coleus and Turmeric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Coleus and Turmeric Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Coleus and Turmeric Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Coleus and Turme
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Coleus and Turmeric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Coleus and Turmeric Market Research Report 2021