Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Professional Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software include PTC, Inc. (US), Trimble Inc. (US), TomTom Telematics BV (Netherlands), Verizon Telematics, Inc. (US), Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Zonar Systems, Inc. (US), Octo Telematics Ltd. (UK), Omnitracs LLC (US) and Masternaut Limited. (UK), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Professional Software
Managed Software
Global Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation and Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Government and Utilities
Travel and Tourism
Others
Global Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PTC, Inc. (US)
Trimble Inc. (US)
TomTom Telematics BV (Netherlands)
Verizon Telematics, Inc. (US)
Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd (South Africa)
Zonar Systems, Inc. (US)
Octo Telematics Ltd. (UK)
Omnitracs LLC (US)
Masternaut Limited. (UK)
Microlise Group Ltd. (UK)
Inseego Corporation (US)
