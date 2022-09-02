Business Performance Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Business Performance Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Business Performance Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Business Performance Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Business Performance Management Software include Deltek, Appfluence, Silvon Software, IBM, FloQast, Phocas Software, Scientrix, Performance Solutions Technology and SAP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Business Performance Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Business Performance Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Business Performance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Global Business Performance Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Business Performance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Global Business Performance Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Business Performance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Business Performance Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Business Performance Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Deltek
Appfluence
Silvon Software
IBM
FloQast
Phocas Software
Scientrix
Performance Solutions Technology
SAP
KPI Fire
Scopi
NetEkspert
DealCloud
Kitonik s.r.o.
Aviso
Abbott Informatics
Benchmark Consulting
Capri Software
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Business Performance Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Business Performance Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Business Performance Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Business Performance Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Business Performance Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Business Performance Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Business Performance Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Business Performance Management Software Players in Global Market
