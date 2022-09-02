Racing Drone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Racing Drone in global, including the following market information:
Global Racing Drone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Racing Drone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Racing Drone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Racing Drone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ARF Racing Drone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Racing Drone include DJI, Hubsan, Parrot, 3D Robotics, SkyTech, Yuneec, Eachine, ImmersionRC and Lumenier, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Racing Drone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Racing Drone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Racing Drone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ARF Racing Drone
RTF Racing Drone
Global Racing Drone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Racing Drone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rotorcross
Drag Race
Time-Trial
Global Racing Drone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Racing Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Racing Drone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Racing Drone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Racing Drone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Racing Drone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DJI
Hubsan
Parrot
3D Robotics
SkyTech
Yuneec
Eachine
ImmersionRC
Lumenier
RotorXracing
GoPro
Storm
Gemo Copter
TBS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Racing Drone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Racing Drone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Racing Drone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Racing Drone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Racing Drone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Racing Drone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Racing Drone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Racing Drone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Racing Drone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Racing Drone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Racing Drone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Racing Drone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Racing Drone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Racing Drone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Racing Drone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Racing Drone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Racing Drone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 ARF Racing Drone
4.1.3 RTF Racing Drone
4.2 By Typ
