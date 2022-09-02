Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicon has been recognized as a one of the most promising anode materials to replace currently used graphite in the anodes of Li-ion batteries due to its high gravimetric theoretical lithium storage capacity. Fast charging is feasible due to the high porosity inherent to silicon anode solutions, while costs can be reduced because of silicon materials? high capacity, which results in lower material requirements. Silicon anodes are also considered safer because they help reduce the risk of lithium plating and dendrite formation, even though cycle and calendar life may need to be further demonstrated.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon-based Battery Anode Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Silicon-based Battery Anode Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material market was valued at 391 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4189.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SiO/C Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon-based Battery Anode Material include BTR, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Daejoo Electronic Materials, Shanshan Corporation, Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy, Posco Chemical, Showa Denko, Chengdu Guibao and Shida Shenghua, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon-based Battery Anode Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SiO/C

Si/C

Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Power Tools

Others

Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon-based Battery Anode Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon-based Battery Anode Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon-based Battery Anode Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Silicon-based Battery Anode Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BTR

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Daejoo Electronic Materials

Shanshan Corporation

Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy

Posco Chemical

Showa Denko

Chengdu Guibao

Shida Shenghua

Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen)

Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom)

Shenzhen XFH

iAmetal

IOPSILION

Guoxuan High-Tech

Group14

Nexeon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon-based Battery Anode Material Players in Globa

