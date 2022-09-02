Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Market 2022
Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
CTBN Modification
Dimer Acid Modification
Urethane Modification
Others
Segment by Application
Adhesives & Sealants
Coatings
Composites
Others
By Company
Hexion
Huntsman
Evonik
Gabriel
Swancor
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 CTBN Modification
1.2.3 Dimer Acid Modification
1.2.4 Urethane Modification
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adhesives & Sealants
1.3.3 Coatings
1.3.4 Composites
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Production
2.1 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Elastomer-modified Epoxy Resin Revenue by Region
