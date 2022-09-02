Eco-friendly Refrigerant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Eco-friendly Refrigerant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hydrocarbons

Ammonia

Carbon dioxide

Water

Low-GWP Refrigerants

Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)

Segment by Application

Household Refrigeration

Commercial Refrigeration

Industrial Refrigeration

Stationary Air Conditioning

Mobile Air Conditioning

Transportation Refrigeration

By Company

AGC Inc

The Linde Group

ASPEN Refrigerants

Tazzetti

Daikin Industries

Harp International

Honeywell International

SRF Limited

The Chemours Company

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

