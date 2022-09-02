Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market
Eco-friendly Refrigerant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Eco-friendly Refrigerant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hydrocarbons
Ammonia
Carbon dioxide
Water
Low-GWP Refrigerants
Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)
Segment by Application
Household Refrigeration
Commercial Refrigeration
Industrial Refrigeration
Stationary Air Conditioning
Mobile Air Conditioning
Transportation Refrigeration
By Company
AGC Inc
The Linde Group
ASPEN Refrigerants
Tazzetti
Daikin Industries
Harp International
Honeywell International
SRF Limited
The Chemours Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Eco-friendly Refrigerant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydrocarbons
1.2.3 Ammonia
1.2.4 Carbon dioxide
1.2.5 Water
1.2.6 Low-GWP Refrigerants
1.2.7 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household Refrigeration
1.3.3 Commercial Refrigeration
1.3.4 Industrial Refrigeration
1.3.5 Stationary Air Conditioning
1.3.6 Mobile Air Conditioning
1.3.7 Transportation Refrigeration
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production
2.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Eco-friendly Refrigerant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Eco-friendly Refri
