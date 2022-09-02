Uncategorized

Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market

Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Injection Molding

 

Electrospinning

 

Segment by Application

Degradable Binding Device

Drug Controlled Release Materials

Implant Material

In Vivo Support Materials

Other

By Company

Evonik

Foryou Medical

Polymtek

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Injection Molding
1.2.3 Electrospinning
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Degradable Binding Device
1.3.3 Drug Controlled Release Materials
1.3.4 Implant Material
1.3.5 In Vivo Support Materials
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Production
2.1 Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-

 



