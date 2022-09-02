Boric Anhydride Market 2022
Boric Anhydride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Boric Anhydride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Molten Form
Powder
Others
Segment by Application
Herbicide
Metallurgical Industry
Flux
Catalyst
Refractory
Others
By Company
Acros Organics
3B Scientific (Wuhan) Corp
Alfa Chemistry
VWR
ZINC
Sigma-Aldrich
Ark Pharm
VladaChem
BOC Sciences
Beijing FutureCeed Biotechnology
Greenpharma
MuseChem
Hairui Chemical
AKos Consulting & Solutions
AA BLOCKS
3WAY PHARM INC
Smolecule
Alfa Aesar
Ambeed
LEAPCHEM
Finetech Industry Limited
Aaron Chemicals LLC
BLD Pharm
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Boric Anhydride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Boric Anhydride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Molten Form
1.2.3 Powder
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Boric Anhydride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Herbicide
1.3.3 Metallurgical Industry
1.3.4 Flux
1.3.5 Catalyst
1.3.6 Refractory
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Boric Anhydride Production
2.1 Global Boric Anhydride Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Boric Anhydride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Boric Anhydride Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Boric Anhydride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Boric Anhydride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Boric Anhydride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Boric Anhydride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Boric Anhydride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Boric Anhydride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Boric Anhydride Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Boric Anhydride Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Boric Anhydride by Region (2023-2028)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Boric Anhydride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Boric Anhydride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Boric Anhydride Market Research Report 2021