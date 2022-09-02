Telehealth APP Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Telehealth APP Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Telehealth APP Scope and Market Size

Telehealth APP market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Telehealth APP market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Telehealth APP market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Android

iOS

Segment by Application

Common Disease

Psychopath

Psychological Health

Skin Infection

Fertility Problems

Others

The report on the Telehealth APP market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

MDLIVE

Lemonaid

LiveHealth

PlushCare

Amwell

Talkspace

Teladoc

Spruce

Teledoc

MDBox

Cigna

GoodRx

K Health

Nurx

BetterHelp

HealthTap

Bold health

Dialogue

Babylon

BlueJeans

Doximity

Fruit Street

Brightside

eVisit

Medici

Luma Health

Adracare

Lee Health

LaFiya

Vsee

Physitrack

Livi

AMC Health

swyMed

Kareo

Zoom

ThriveHealth

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Telehealth APP consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Telehealth APP market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Telehealth APP manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Telehealth APP with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Telehealth APP submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Telehealth APP Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Telehealth APP Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Telehealth APP Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Telehealth APP Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Telehealth APP Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Telehealth APP Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Telehealth APP Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Telehealth APP Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Telehealth APP Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Telehealth APP Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Telehealth APP Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Telehealth APP Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Telehealth APP Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Telehealth APP Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Telehealth APP Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Telehealth APP Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Telehealth APP Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Telehealth APP Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Telehealth APP Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 MDLIVE

7.1.1 MDLIVE Company Details

7.1.2 MDLIVE Business Overview

7.1.3 MDLIVE Telehealth APP Introduction

7.1.4 MDLIVE Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 MDLIVE Recent Development

7.2 Lemonaid

7.2.1 Lemonaid Company Details

7.2.2 Lemonaid Business Overview

7.2.3 Lemonaid Telehealth APP Introduction

7.2.4 Lemonaid Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Lemonaid Recent Development

7.3 LiveHealth

7.3.1 LiveHealth Company Details

7.3.2 LiveHealth Business Overview

7.3.3 LiveHealth Telehealth APP Introduction

7.3.4 LiveHealth Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 LiveHealth Recent Development

7.4 PlushCare

7.4.1 PlushCare Company Details

7.4.2 PlushCare Business Overview

7.4.3 PlushCare Telehealth APP Introduction

7.4.4 PlushCare Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 PlushCare Recent Development

7.5 Amwell

7.5.1 Amwell Company Details

7.5.2 Amwell Business Overview

7.5.3 Amwell Telehealth APP Introduction

7.5.4 Amwell Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Amwell Recent Development

7.6 Talkspace

7.6.1 Talkspace Company Details

7.6.2 Talkspace Business Overview

7.6.3 Talkspace Telehealth APP Introduction

7.6.4 Talkspace Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Talkspace Recent Development

7.7 Teladoc

7.7.1 Teladoc Company Details

7.7.2 Teladoc Business Overview

7.7.3 Teladoc Telehealth APP Introduction

7.7.4 Teladoc Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Teladoc Recent Development

7.8 Spruce

7.8.1 Spruce Company Details

7.8.2 Spruce Business Overview

7.8.3 Spruce Telehealth APP Introduction

7.8.4 Spruce Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Spruce Recent Development

7.9 Teledoc

7.9.1 Teledoc Company Details

7.9.2 Teledoc Business Overview

7.9.3 Teledoc Telehealth APP Introduction

7.9.4 Teledoc Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Teledoc Recent Development

7.10 MDBox

7.10.1 MDBox Company Details

7.10.2 MDBox Business Overview

7.10.3 MDBox Telehealth APP Introduction

7.10.4 MDBox Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 MDBox Recent Development

7.11 Cigna

7.11.1 Cigna Company Details

7.11.2 Cigna Business Overview

7.11.3 Cigna Telehealth APP Introduction

7.11.4 Cigna Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Cigna Recent Development

7.12 GoodRx

7.12.1 GoodRx Company Details

7.12.2 GoodRx Business Overview

7.12.3 GoodRx Telehealth APP Introduction

7.12.4 GoodRx Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 GoodRx Recent Development

7.13 K Health

7.13.1 K Health Company Details

7.13.2 K Health Business Overview

7.13.3 K Health Telehealth APP Introduction

7.13.4 K Health Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 K Health Recent Development

7.14 Nurx

7.14.1 Nurx Company Details

7.14.2 Nurx Business Overview

7.14.3 Nurx Telehealth APP Introduction

7.14.4 Nurx Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Nurx Recent Development

7.15 BetterHelp

7.15.1 BetterHelp Company Details

7.15.2 BetterHelp Business Overview

7.15.3 BetterHelp Telehealth APP Introduction

7.15.4 BetterHelp Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 BetterHelp Recent Development

7.16 HealthTap

7.16.1 HealthTap Company Details

7.16.2 HealthTap Business Overview

7.16.3 HealthTap Telehealth APP Introduction

7.16.4 HealthTap Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 HealthTap Recent Development

7.17 Bold health

7.17.1 Bold health Company Details

7.17.2 Bold health Business Overview

7.17.3 Bold health Telehealth APP Introduction

7.17.4 Bold health Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Bold health Recent Development

7.18 Dialogue

7.18.1 Dialogue Company Details

7.18.2 Dialogue Business Overview

7.18.3 Dialogue Telehealth APP Introduction

7.18.4 Dialogue Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Dialogue Recent Development

7.19 Babylon

7.19.1 Babylon Company Details

7.19.2 Babylon Business Overview

7.19.3 Babylon Telehealth APP Introduction

7.19.4 Babylon Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Babylon Recent Development

7.20 BlueJeans

7.20.1 BlueJeans Company Details

7.20.2 BlueJeans Business Overview

7.20.3 BlueJeans Telehealth APP Introduction

7.20.4 BlueJeans Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 BlueJeans Recent Development

7.21 Doximity

7.21.1 Doximity Company Details

7.21.2 Doximity Business Overview

7.21.3 Doximity Telehealth APP Introduction

7.21.4 Doximity Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Doximity Recent Development

7.22 Fruit Street

7.22.1 Fruit Street Company Details

7.22.2 Fruit Street Business Overview

7.22.3 Fruit Street Telehealth APP Introduction

7.22.4 Fruit Street Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Fruit Street Recent Development

7.23 Brightside

7.23.1 Brightside Company Details

7.23.2 Brightside Business Overview

7.23.3 Brightside Telehealth APP Introduction

7.23.4 Brightside Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Brightside Recent Development

7.24 eVisit

7.24.1 eVisit Company Details

7.24.2 eVisit Business Overview

7.24.3 eVisit Telehealth APP Introduction

7.24.4 eVisit Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 eVisit Recent Development

7.25 Medici

7.25.1 Medici Company Details

7.25.2 Medici Business Overview

7.25.3 Medici Telehealth APP Introduction

7.25.4 Medici Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Medici Recent Development

7.26 Luma Health

7.26.1 Luma Health Company Details

7.26.2 Luma Health Business Overview

7.26.3 Luma Health Telehealth APP Introduction

7.26.4 Luma Health Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Luma Health Recent Development

7.27 Adracare

7.27.1 Adracare Company Details

7.27.2 Adracare Business Overview

7.27.3 Adracare Telehealth APP Introduction

7.27.4 Adracare Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Adracare Recent Development

7.28 Lee Health

7.28.1 Lee Health Company Details

7.28.2 Lee Health Business Overview

7.28.3 Lee Health Telehealth APP Introduction

7.28.4 Lee Health Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 Lee Health Recent Development

7.29 LaFiya

7.29.1 LaFiya Company Details

7.29.2 LaFiya Business Overview

7.29.3 LaFiya Telehealth APP Introduction

7.29.4 LaFiya Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.29.5 LaFiya Recent Development

7.30 Vsee

7.30.1 Vsee Company Details

7.30.2 Vsee Business Overview

7.30.3 Vsee Telehealth APP Introduction

7.30.4 Vsee Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.30.5 Vsee Recent Development

7.31 Physitrack

7.31.1 Physitrack Company Details

7.31.2 Physitrack Business Overview

7.31.3 Physitrack Telehealth APP Introduction

7.31.4 Physitrack Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.31.5 Physitrack Recent Development

7.32 Livi

7.32.1 Livi Company Details

7.32.2 Livi Business Overview

7.32.3 Livi Telehealth APP Introduction

7.32.4 Livi Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.32.5 Livi Recent Development

7.33 AMC Health

7.33.1 AMC Health Company Details

7.33.2 AMC Health Business Overview

7.33.3 AMC Health Telehealth APP Introduction

7.33.4 AMC Health Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.33.5 AMC Health Recent Development

7.34 swyMed

7.34.1 swyMed Company Details

7.34.2 swyMed Business Overview

7.34.3 swyMed Telehealth APP Introduction

7.34.4 swyMed Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.34.5 swyMed Recent Development

7.35 Kareo

7.35.1 Kareo Company Details

7.35.2 Kareo Business Overview

7.35.3 Kareo Telehealth APP Introduction

7.35.4 Kareo Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.35.5 Kareo Recent Development

7.36 Zoom

7.36.1 Zoom Company Details

7.36.2 Zoom Business Overview

7.36.3 Zoom Telehealth APP Introduction

7.36.4 Zoom Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.36.5 Zoom Recent Development

7.37 ThriveHealth

7.37.1 ThriveHealth Company Details

7.37.2 ThriveHealth Business Overview

7.37.3 ThriveHealth Telehealth APP Introduction

7.37.4 ThriveHealth Revenue in Telehealth APP Business (2017-2022)

7.37.5 ThriveHealth Recent Development

