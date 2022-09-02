Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Biopesticides for Crop Protection market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Biopesticides for Crop Protection market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biopesticides for Crop Protection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Biopesticides for Crop Protection market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Segment by Type

Microbial Pesticides

Plant-incorporated Protectants

Biochemical Pesticides

Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Segment by Application

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Others

The report on the Biopesticides for Crop Protection market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bayer

Marrone Bio Innovations

Certis USA

Dow Inc.

Isagro S.P.A

Camson Bio Technologies

Andermatt Biocontrol

BASF Corporation

SOM Phytopharma

Syngenta

IPL Biological

Stockton (STK)

BioWorks

Koppert BV

Novozymes

InVivo Agrosciences

Valent

FMC Corporation

Gowan company

Neudorff

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Biopesticides for Crop Protection consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Biopesticides for Crop Protection market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biopesticides for Crop Protection manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biopesticides for Crop Protection with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Biopesticides for Crop Protection submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Biopesticides for Crop Protection Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Biopesticides for Crop Protection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bayer

7.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bayer Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bayer Biopesticides for Crop Protection Products Offered

7.1.5 Bayer Recent Development

7.2 Marrone Bio Innovations

7.2.1 Marrone Bio Innovations Corporation Information

7.2.2 Marrone Bio Innovations Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Marrone Bio Innovations Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Marrone Bio Innovations Biopesticides for Crop Protection Products Offered

7.2.5 Marrone Bio Innovations Recent Development

7.3 Certis USA

7.3.1 Certis USA Corporation Information

7.3.2 Certis USA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Certis USA Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Certis USA Biopesticides for Crop Protection Products Offered

7.3.5 Certis USA Recent Development

7.4 Dow Inc.

7.4.1 Dow Inc. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dow Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Dow Inc. Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Dow Inc. Biopesticides for Crop Protection Products Offered

7.4.5 Dow Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Isagro S.P.A

7.5.1 Isagro S.P.A Corporation Information

7.5.2 Isagro S.P.A Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Isagro S.P.A Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Isagro S.P.A Biopesticides for Crop Protection Products Offered

7.5.5 Isagro S.P.A Recent Development

7.6 Camson Bio Technologies

7.6.1 Camson Bio Technologies Corporation Information

7.6.2 Camson Bio Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Camson Bio Technologies Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Camson Bio Technologies Biopesticides for Crop Protection Products Offered

7.6.5 Camson Bio Technologies Recent Development

7.7 Andermatt Biocontrol

7.7.1 Andermatt Biocontrol Corporation Information

7.7.2 Andermatt Biocontrol Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Andermatt Biocontrol Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Biopesticides for Crop Protection Products Offered

7.7.5 Andermatt Biocontrol Recent Development

7.8 BASF Corporation

7.8.1 BASF Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 BASF Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BASF Corporation Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BASF Corporation Biopesticides for Crop Protection Products Offered

7.8.5 BASF Corporation Recent Development

7.9 SOM Phytopharma

7.9.1 SOM Phytopharma Corporation Information

7.9.2 SOM Phytopharma Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SOM Phytopharma Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SOM Phytopharma Biopesticides for Crop Protection Products Offered

7.9.5 SOM Phytopharma Recent Development

7.10 Syngenta

7.10.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

7.10.2 Syngenta Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Syngenta Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Syngenta Biopesticides for Crop Protection Products Offered

7.10.5 Syngenta Recent Development

7.11 IPL Biological

7.11.1 IPL Biological Corporation Information

7.11.2 IPL Biological Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 IPL Biological Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 IPL Biological Biopesticides for Crop Protection Products Offered

7.11.5 IPL Biological Recent Development

7.12 Stockton (STK)

7.12.1 Stockton (STK) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Stockton (STK) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Stockton (STK) Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Stockton (STK) Products Offered

7.12.5 Stockton (STK) Recent Development

7.13 BioWorks

7.13.1 BioWorks Corporation Information

7.13.2 BioWorks Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 BioWorks Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 BioWorks Products Offered

7.13.5 BioWorks Recent Development

7.14 Koppert BV

7.14.1 Koppert BV Corporation Information

7.14.2 Koppert BV Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Koppert BV Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Koppert BV Products Offered

7.14.5 Koppert BV Recent Development

7.15 Novozymes

7.15.1 Novozymes Corporation Information

7.15.2 Novozymes Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Novozymes Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Novozymes Products Offered

7.15.5 Novozymes Recent Development

7.16 InVivo Agrosciences

7.16.1 InVivo Agrosciences Corporation Information

7.16.2 InVivo Agrosciences Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 InVivo Agrosciences Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 InVivo Agrosciences Products Offered

7.16.5 InVivo Agrosciences Recent Development

7.17 Valent

7.17.1 Valent Corporation Information

7.17.2 Valent Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Valent Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Valent Products Offered

7.17.5 Valent Recent Development

7.18 FMC Corporation

7.18.1 FMC Corporation Corporation Information

7.18.2 FMC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 FMC Corporation Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 FMC Corporation Products Offered

7.18.5 FMC Corporation Recent Development

7.19 Gowan company

7.19.1 Gowan company Corporation Information

7.19.2 Gowan company Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Gowan company Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Gowan company Products Offered

7.19.5 Gowan company Recent Development

7.20 Neudorff

7.20.1 Neudorff Corporation Information

7.20.2 Neudorff Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Neudorff Biopesticides for Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Neudorff Products Offered

7.20.5 Neudorff Recent Development

