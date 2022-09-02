Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Garden Handheld Power Equipment market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Garden Handheld Power Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Garden Handheld Power Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Garden Handheld Power Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Segment by Type

Gas

Electric

Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Segment by Application

String Trimmers

Chainsaws

Pole Saws

Blowers

Hedge Trimmers

Others

The report on the Garden Handheld Power Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt)

Husqvarna

Stihl holding AG

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd

Makita

Yamabiko

Bosch

Positec Group

Chevron Group

Stiga Group

HiKOKI

Zhejiang Crown

EMAK

Honda

Einhell Germany AG

MTD

Dongcheng

& E. Fein

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Garden Handheld Power Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Garden Handheld Power Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Garden Handheld Power Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Garden Handheld Power Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Garden Handheld Power Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Garden Handheld Power Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Garden Handheld Power Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt)

7.1.1 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt) Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt) Garden Handheld Power Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt) Recent Development

7.2 Husqvarna

7.2.1 Husqvarna Corporation Information

7.2.2 Husqvarna Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Husqvarna Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Husqvarna Garden Handheld Power Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Husqvarna Recent Development

7.3 Stihl holding AG

7.3.1 Stihl holding AG Corporation Information

7.3.2 Stihl holding AG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Stihl holding AG Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Stihl holding AG Garden Handheld Power Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Stihl holding AG Recent Development

7.4 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd

7.4.1 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd Corporation Information

7.4.2 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd Garden Handheld Power Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd Recent Development

7.5 Makita

7.5.1 Makita Corporation Information

7.5.2 Makita Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Makita Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Makita Garden Handheld Power Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Makita Recent Development

7.6 Yamabiko

7.6.1 Yamabiko Corporation Information

7.6.2 Yamabiko Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Yamabiko Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Yamabiko Garden Handheld Power Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Yamabiko Recent Development

7.7 Bosch

7.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bosch Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bosch Garden Handheld Power Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.8 Positec Group

7.8.1 Positec Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Positec Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Positec Group Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Positec Group Garden Handheld Power Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Positec Group Recent Development

7.9 Chevron Group

7.9.1 Chevron Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chevron Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Chevron Group Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Chevron Group Garden Handheld Power Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Chevron Group Recent Development

7.10 Stiga Group

7.10.1 Stiga Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Stiga Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Stiga Group Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Stiga Group Garden Handheld Power Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Stiga Group Recent Development

7.11 HiKOKI

7.11.1 HiKOKI Corporation Information

7.11.2 HiKOKI Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 HiKOKI Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 HiKOKI Garden Handheld Power Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 HiKOKI Recent Development

7.12 Zhejiang Crown

7.12.1 Zhejiang Crown Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhejiang Crown Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zhejiang Crown Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zhejiang Crown Products Offered

7.12.5 Zhejiang Crown Recent Development

7.13 EMAK

7.13.1 EMAK Corporation Information

7.13.2 EMAK Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 EMAK Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 EMAK Products Offered

7.13.5 EMAK Recent Development

7.14 Honda

7.14.1 Honda Corporation Information

7.14.2 Honda Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Honda Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Honda Products Offered

7.14.5 Honda Recent Development

7.15 Einhell Germany AG

7.15.1 Einhell Germany AG Corporation Information

7.15.2 Einhell Germany AG Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Einhell Germany AG Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Einhell Germany AG Products Offered

7.15.5 Einhell Germany AG Recent Development

7.16 MTD

7.16.1 MTD Corporation Information

7.16.2 MTD Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 MTD Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 MTD Products Offered

7.16.5 MTD Recent Development

7.17 Dongcheng

7.17.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

7.17.2 Dongcheng Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Dongcheng Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Dongcheng Products Offered

7.17.5 Dongcheng Recent Development

7.18 C. & E. Fein

7.18.1 C. & E. Fein Corporation Information

7.18.2 C. & E. Fein Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 C. & E. Fein Garden Handheld Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 C. & E. Fein Products Offered

7.18.5 C. & E. Fein Recent Development

