2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The 4-Chloro-2-fluoroaniline, with the CAS registry number 57946-56-2, is also known as 2-Fluoro-4-chloroaniline. It belongs to the product categories of Anilines, Aromatic Amines and Nitro Compounds; Aniline; Fluorobenzene; Anilines, Amides & Amines; Chlorine Compounds; Fluorine Compounds; C2 to C6; Nitrogen Compounds; Aryl Fluorinated Building Blocks; Building Blocks; C6; Chemical Synthesis; Fluorinated Building Blocks; Organic Building Blocks; Organic Fluorinated Building Blocks; Other Fluorinated Organic Building Blocks. Its EINECS number is 261-034-1. This chemical's molecular formula is C6H5ClFN and molecular weight is 145.56. What's more, its systematic name is 4-Chloro-2-fluoroaniline. This chemical should be sealed and stored in a ventilated and dry place. Moreover, it should be protected from oxides and acids. It is used as intermediates of medicine, pesticide, liquid crystal materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline include Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials, Zhejiang Zhongxin Fluorine Materials, Zhejiang Yongtai Technology and Changzhou Ansciep Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
98% Purity
99% Purity
Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Organic Synthesis
Other
Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies 2-fluoro-4-chloroaniline sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials
Zhejiang Zhongxin Fluorine Materials
Zhejiang Yongtai Technology
Changzhou Ansciep Chemical
