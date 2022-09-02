Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Disinfectants are chemical agents designed to destroy microorganisms and sanitizers are substances which used to kill germs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer in global, including the following market information:
Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disinfectants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer include 3M, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser, Ecolab, The Clorox Company(Henkel North American Consumer Goods), STERIS, GOJO Industries, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics(Menarini) and Best Sanitizers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disinfectants
Sanitizers
Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Ambulatory Care Settings
Others
Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Kimberly-Clark
Reckitt Benckiser
Ecolab
The Clorox Company(Henkel North American Consumer Goods)
STERIS
GOJO Industries, Inc.
A. Menarini Diagnostics(Menarini)
Best Sanitizers
Cardinal Health
Medline Industries, Inc.
Micro-Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Pl
