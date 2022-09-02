Carded Non-Wovens Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carded non-wovens are wovens produced from a carded web that has been bonded by one or more technologies to provide fabric integrity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carded Non-Wovens in global, including the following market information:
Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Carded Non-Wovens companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carded Non-Wovens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carded Non-Wovens include Berry Global Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Fitesa, DuPont de Nemours?Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Johns Manville, Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb) and Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carded Non-Wovens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carded Non-Wovens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Material
Polyethylene terephthalate
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Others
by Technology
Resin Bond
Thermal Bond
Air Through Bond
Others
Global Carded Non-Wovens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Care
Hygiene
Medical
Others
Global Carded Non-Wovens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carded Non-Wovens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carded Non-Wovens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carded Non-Wovens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Carded Non-Wovens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Berry Global Inc.
Freudenberg & Co. KG
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Fitesa
DuPont de Nemours?Inc.
Ahlstrom-Munksjo
Johns Manville
Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb)
Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar)
Koninklijke Ten Cate bv.
Thrace Group
Lydall, Inc.
PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o.
Glatfelter Corporation
Polymers Group, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carded Non-Wovens Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carded Non-Wovens Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carded Non-Wovens Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carded Non-Wovens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carded Non-Wovens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carded Non-Wovens Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carded Non-Wovens Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carded Non-Wovens Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carded Non-Wovens Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Size Markets, 2021 &
