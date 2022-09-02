De-Ionization Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
De-Ionization is the removal of ions from a solution using an ion exchange process. It is used for water purification and for medical purposes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of De-Ionization Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global De-Ionization Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global De-Ionization Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dual-Beds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of De-Ionization Service include Current Water Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies, Nalco Water, Reynolds Culligan, Ware Inc., Pureflow Inc, Veolia, Kissane Water Conditioning Inc and Water Professionals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the De-Ionization Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global De-Ionization Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global De-Ionization Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dual-Beds
Mixed-Beds
Global De-Ionization Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global De-Ionization Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Electronics
Power
Others
Global De-Ionization Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global De-Ionization Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies De-Ionization Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies De-Ionization Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Current Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies
Nalco Water
Reynolds Culligan
Ware Inc.
Pureflow Inc
Veolia
Kissane Water Conditioning Inc
Water Professionals
Pure Aqua, Inc
Winter Industrial Water Treatment
Voltek Water
